FICCI delegation meets Salman F Rahman

A delegation from the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), led by its President Zaved Akhtar, recently made a courtesy call on Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, at his Gulshan office in Dhaka.

During the meeting, the board of directors of FICCI congratulated the adviser for his re-election as a member of parliament and his reappointment as an adviser to the prime minister.

The FICCI president and delegation members exchanged opinions about the current business and investment climate and the overall status of the economy in the meeting.

The FICCI board also expressed their willingness to work together with the government for the development of the country by promoting new opportunities for investments in different sectors.

They also sought implementation of investment-friendly policy regulations so that more investment can come Bangladesh's way.

FICCI is always keen to work in tandem with the government for achieving the vision 2041.