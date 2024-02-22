Exim Bank signs deal with CNS for receiving BRTA fees

Exim Bank has signed an agreement with Computer Network Systems Ltd (CNS) in an event held at the CNS head office on February 20.

Under this deal, all types of fees, including tax token, fitness token, advance income tax, and number plate fees, for all types of vehicles registered under BRTA can be paid through Exim Bank, read a press release.

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of Exim Bank, and Major Md Ziaul Ahsan Sarwar (Retd), senior executive director of CNS, signed the deal on behalf of their respective organisations.

Md Mahbubul Alam, additional deputy managing director and head of IT division of Exim Bank, Sanjib Chatterjee, head of corporate affairs and branding and marketing division, and Mohammed Golam Mohiuddin, head of operations of CNS, were present at the signing ceremony alongside senior executives of both organisations.