Exim Bank opens booth at Ashkona Hajj Camp

Exim Bank recently inaugurated a service booth at the Ashkona Hajj Camp to provide services to pilgrims during the Hajj season.

Those making the pilgrimage will get various information related to Hajj and can avail foreign exchange services from this booth round-the-clock.

At the inauguration ceremony, Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of Exim Bank, was present as chief guest while Muhammad Kamruzzaman, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Religion and director of Hajj Office, was present as special guest.

Md Humayun Kabir and Shah Md Abdul Bari, additional managing directors of the bank, Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Md Moidul Islam, deputy managing directors, and heads of different divisions were also present at the programme.