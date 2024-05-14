Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Tue May 14, 2024 10:33 AM
Last update on: Tue May 14, 2024 10:36 AM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Exim Bank opens booth at Ashkona Hajj Camp

Star Business Desk
Tue May 14, 2024 10:33 AM Last update on: Tue May 14, 2024 10:36 AM
Photo: Exim Bank

Exim Bank recently inaugurated a service booth at the Ashkona Hajj Camp to provide services to pilgrims during the Hajj season.

Those making the pilgrimage will get various information related to Hajj and can avail foreign exchange services from this booth round-the-clock.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At the inauguration ceremony, Mohammad Feroz Hossain, managing director and CEO of Exim Bank, was present as chief guest while Muhammad Kamruzzaman, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Religion and director of Hajj Office, was present as special guest.

Md Humayun Kabir and Shah Md Abdul Bari, additional managing directors of the bank, Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Md Moidul Islam, deputy managing directors, and heads of different divisions were also present at the programme.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সংসদ সদস্যদের শুল্কমুক্ত গাড়ি আমদানির সুবিধা বাতিল হতে পারে

১৯৮৭ সালে এইচএম এরশাদের শাসনামলে সংসদ সদস্যদের খুশি করতে এবং সরকারের প্রতি অনুগত রাখতে প্রথম শুল্কমুক্ত গাড়ি আমদানির সুবিধা দেওয়া হয়েছিল। তত্ত্বাবধায়ক সরকারের আমলে ২০০৭ সালে বিধানটি বাতিল করা...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ভ্রমণ

এক ভিসায় যাওয়া যাবে উপসাগরীয় ৬ দেশে

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification