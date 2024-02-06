Esquire electronics organises annual sales conference

Organisation News
Arifur Rahman, managing director of Esquire Electronics, poses for photographs with awarded employees and participants of an “Annual Sales Conference-2024” at Brac CDM Rajendrapur recently. Photo: Esquire Electronics

Esquire Electronics, a distributor of Japan's electronics brands Sharp and General, recently organised its "Annual Sales Conference-2024" at Brac CDM Rajendrapur.

Arifur Rahman, managing director of the company, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, read a press release.

The company awarded several officers from various departments alongside showroom managers for their outstanding performance.

Azman Arif Rahman, director of the bank, along with senior officials of the company and all the officers of the sales and marketing department were also present.

