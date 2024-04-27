Enhance skillset of graduates to improve insurance sector

Knowledge of specialised financial services is continuously evolving, which makes industry-academia relationship very important, according to discussants at a roundtable.

They urged the authorities concerned to focus on preparing students with up-to-date knowledge so they can better serve the industry.

The Department of Banking and Insurance of the University of Dhaka organised the roundtable, styled "Upgrading Insurance Curriculum: Responding to the Need of the Industry", at the MBA Building at the Faculty of Business Studies on Thursday, read a press release.

Mohammad Jainul Bari, chairman of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority, was present as chief guest.

Nahid Hossain, additional secretary of the Financial Institutions Department of the ministry of finance, alongside managing directors and chief executive officers from leading life and non-life insurers attended as discussants.

Prof Hasina Sheykh, chairman of the Department of Banking and Insurance, presided over the roundtable, which was moderated by Prof Shahidul Islam.

The panel agreed that academia must enhance the skillset of graduates so they can meet the challenges.

Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of MetLife Bangladesh, Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO Pragati Life Insurance, Saswata Ray, managing director and CEO of Life Insurance Corporation of Bangladesh, Anwarul Haque, chief executive officer (current charge) of Delta Life Insurance, Md Apel Mahmud, chief executive officer of Fareast Islami Life Insurance, and Munshi Md Monirul Alam, managing director and CEO of Bengal Islami Life Insurance, were present among representatives of life insurers.

Md Khaled Mamun, chief executive office of Reliance Insurance, SM Ibrahim Hossain, chief faculty of Bangladesh Insurance Academy, and Kazi Md Mortuza Ali, director general of the Bangladesh Institute for Professional Development, were also present.