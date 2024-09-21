Electro Mart opens sales and display centre at Chawkbazar in Ctg

Mohammed Nurun Newaz, chairman of Electro Mart Limited, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sales and display centre at Chawkbazar in Chattogram recently. Photo: Electro Mart

Electro Mart Limited recently launched a sales and display centre at Chawkbazar in Chattogram.

Consumer electronics and home appliances products like Konka brand LED televisions, refrigerators and freezers, ceiling fan, washing machines, microwave ovens, blenders, juicers, iron, rice cookers, pressure cookers, Gree brand air conditioners, air coolers, air curtain, dehumidifier, air purifier, Haiko brand refrigerator and freezer will be available at the centre.

Mohammed Nurun Newaz, chairman of the company, inaugurated the centre in the port city, said a press release.

Newaz said that the sales and display centre will offer products from leading global brands, with interactive and caring customer services and robust after-sales services.

"Gree AC is in the number one position by capturing a lion's share of air conditioner market, Konka brand covers a significant portion of electronics markets and Haiko brand covers over 10 percent in Bangladesh's electronics and home appliances market."

"Due to quality, special features, after-sales service and reasonable price, Konka, Gree and Haiko brand electronics are the first choice of consumers all over the world," he added.

The centre will provide special and lucrative gifts and price offers with Konka fridge, Gree AC and Konka LED TV during the entire month of inauguration.

For the products, monthly instalments are also available.

Md Julhak Hossain, national sales manager (retail) of the company, along with other officials and local businessmen were also present.