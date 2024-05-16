Electro Mart launches Eid-ul-Azha campaign for its Konka and Haiko brand electronics

Md Nurul Afser, deputy managing director of Electro Mart, Mohammad Sazzed-Un-Newaz and Nurul Azim Sunny, directors, attend the launch of a promotional campaign for the company’s Konka and Haiko brand electronics ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Photo: Electro Mart

Electro Mart has launched a monthlong promotional programme for its Konka and Haiko brand electronics ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Md Nurul Afser, deputy managing director of Electro Mart, inaugurated the campaign.

"Brand Konka has become a symbol of trust and confidence for customers in the country for more than two decades. Now, its electronics and home appliances are available in every home in remote areas of the country," Afser said.

He informed that Gree refrigerators and freezers, Konka ice-cream freezers, showcase freezers, no-frost refrigerators and freezers will soon be introduced to the market.

Retail customers will get a scratch card on purchase of Konka and Haiko brand refrigerators, LED TVs, microwave ovens and washing machines during this campaign.

They have chances to win numerous prizes, including gold ornaments, Konka LED TVs and many more gifts. There are special discounts for partners and dealers on total withdrawals and foreign travel opportunities, according to a press release.

Every product of Konka electronics is domestic, eco-friendly, easy to use, affordable and designed to suit the needs and mindset of the customers and manufactured using the latest technology in the world.

Among others, Mohammad Sazzed-Un-Newaz and Nurul Azim Sunny, directors of the company, Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, general manager for sales and marketing, and Zulhak Hossain, manager for national sales, were present.