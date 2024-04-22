Electro Mart awarded by Konka for promoting its brand in Bangladesh

Md Nurul Afser, deputy managing director of Electro Mart Group, receives an award from Hang Fan Lin, vice-president of Konka, at a function in China recently. Photo: Electro Mart Group

Electro Mart Group, a manufacturer and marketer of electronics products in Bangladesh, has been awarded the Outstanding Distributor Award by Konka, a Chinese manufacturer of electronics products.

Hang Fan Lin, vice-president of Konka, handed over a crest and certificate to Md Nurul Afser, deputy managing director of Electro Mart Group, at a ceremony in China recently, read a press release.

Konka, a renowned electronics brand popular in more than 160 countries, started its journey in Bangladesh in 1998 with the help of Electro Mart Group.

Customer trust, world-class products, and affordable prices have facilitated the company's growth from a trading business to a manufacturer.

The combination of special features and latest technology of Konka have also brought it market prominence and special reputation.

Konka has several home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, LED TVs, washing machines, microwave ovens, mixer grinders, electric kettles, gas stoves, infrared cookers, pressure cookers, rice cookers and electric irons.

At present, Konka brand electronics are available in all sales and display centers, retail, partner and dealer's showrooms across the country.