ELCO Wires and Cables organises sales conference

ELCO Wires and Cables Limited recently organised its annual "Sales Conference 2023-2024" at the Green Garden Convention Hall in the capital's Dhanmondi to increase nationwide sales services, review annual sales and implement plans.

Tarek Mahmud Matin, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, attended the conference as chief guest, according to a press release.

Md Golam Morshed Rasel, director of finance, Md Kamal Hossain Mazumder Dollar, director of corporate finance and banking, Md Shafkat Shohid Mohammad Khayyam, executive director, and Md Mustafizur Rahman, executive director of sales and marketing, were present.

Marketing officials and representatives from different areas of the country were also present.