Edison, Tailg Trading ink deal on EVs

Aminur Rashid, chairman of Edison Group, and Yingsheng Chen, president of Dongguan Tailg Trading Company, pose for photographs after signing an agreement on electric vehicles in Dhaka recently. Photo: Edison Group

Edison Technologies, a subsidiary of Edison Group, has signed a partnership agreement with Dongguan Tailg Trading Company Limited to launch electric vehicles (EVs) in Bangladesh.

Aminur Rashid, chairman of Edison Group, and Yingsheng Chen, president of Dongguan Tailg Trading Company, inked the deal in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Under this agreement, Tailg Trading Company will provide expertise and support in launching electric vehicles tailored to meet the needs of the Bangladesh market.

"As a pioneering force in Bangladesh's technological landscape, Edison Group is committed to driving innovation and sustainability," said Rashid.

"Our partnership with Dongguan Tailg Trading Company Ltd signifies our dedication to revolutionising the automotive industry in Bangladesh by introducing eco-friendly transportation options," he added.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Edison Technologies Ltd to bring EVs to Bangladesh," said Chen.

"With our combined expertise and resources, we are confident in our ability to provide innovative and sustainable mobility solutions that will positively impact the lives of Bangladesh's citizens," he added.

Ashraful Haque, executive director of Edison Group, Rezaul Hasan, head of EV business, Jahangir Alam, head of after-sales service, and Tareq Mozumder, head of marketing, were present.

Among others, Qinshi Wu, head of marketing of Dongguan Tailg Trading Company, Ma Jin, country manager, and Duan Fen, business analyst, were also present.