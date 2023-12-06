Edison Real Estate sets footprint in Uttara

Md Aminur Rashid, chairman of Edison Real Estate Ltd, attends the inauguration of the construction work of Edison Olivia, the first project of the realtor after Bashundhara residential area, in Uttara, Dhaka recently. Photo: Edison Real Estate

Edison Real Estate Ltd recently launched their first project in Uttara, named "Edison Olivia", a 9-storey building on 5 katha of land.

Md Aminur Rashid, chairman of the realtor, inaugurated the construction work of the project, the real estate company said in a press release.

The 2200-plus square feet single unit apartments are set to be handed to customers over within 24 months.

Among others, Ahmed Pasha, director of the realtor, SM Sahedul Karim Munna, Masud Alam and Md Saiful Islam, additional directors, and Mohammed Taiabur Rahman, head of marketing and customer experience, were also present.