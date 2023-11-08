Edison Real Estate inks MoU with Biman

Taiabur Rahman, head of marketing and customer experience at Edison Real Estate, and Mohammed Salahuddin, director for marketing and sales at Biman Bangladesh Airlines, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the latter’s head office in Kurmitola of the capital recently. Photo: Edison Real Estate

Edison Real Estate Ltd recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd.

Taiabur Rahman, head of the marketing and customer experience at the realtor, and Mohammed Salahuddin, director for marketing and sales at the national flag carrier, inked the MoU at the latter's head office in the capital's Kurmitola, read a press release.

Under this agreement, the state-owned airline will offer multiple attractive benefits to Edison Royal Club members, an exclusive loyalty programme for the realtor's customers.

All such customers will enjoy reward tickets, redemption upgrades, lounge access, extra baggage allowance, discount offers and earn mileage.