Eastern Bank holds town hall meeting at Rajshahi

Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, addresses a town hall meeting to raise awareness on financial security organised by Eastern Bank PLC at Grand River View Hotel in Rajshahi yesterday under an initiative of the Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department of Bangladesh Bank. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC held a town hall meeting at Grand River View Hotel in Rajshahi yesterday to raise awareness on financial security.

The meeting was organised under an initiative of the Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department of Bangladesh Bank with Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser as chief guest and chaired by the department Director Abu Hena Humayun Kabir, says a press release.

Kazi Rafiqul Hassan, executive director of Bangladesh Bank's Rajshahi office; Md Anwarul Islam, executive director of Bangladesh Banks' Rangpur office, Md Ali Akbar Faraji, executive director of Bangladesh Bank's head office, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, managing director of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank, and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking, were present.