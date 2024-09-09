Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Foundation Bangladesh gets new office bearers

Rizwan Bin Farouq, newly elected chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Foundation Bangladesh, presides over the first meeting of the Board of Trustees at the foundation’s office in Dhaka today. Photo: The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Foundation Bangladesh

Rizwan Bin Farouq has been elected the chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award Foundation Bangladesh for a two-year term (2024-26).

Farouq, representing Rangoonwala Foundation UK, is the managing director of B2M Technologies.

His leadership experience and dedication to youth development make him an excellent choice for guiding the foundation forward, according to a press release.

Mirza Salman Ispahani and Talita Choudhury were elected the honorary secretary and the treasurer of the board of trustees of the foundation, respectively.

The election was held during the board meeting at the foundation's office in Dhaka today.

Salman Ispahani, chairman of M.M. Ispahani Ltd, brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to his role as honorary secretary.

Talita Choudhury, director of education and a board member of Bangladesh International Tutorial, brings her expertise in education and youth engagement to the role of treasurer.

The new office bearers are committed to advancing the foundation's mission of inspiring and empowering the youth of Bangladesh, said the press release.

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award is a global non-formal education framework established in 1956 by HRH Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, in the United Kingdom.

The Award was introduced in Bangladesh in 2008 and has since expanded to 102 prominent educational institutions nationwide, empowering over 33,000 award holders to date.