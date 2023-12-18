DU business faculty signs deal for scholarship

Prof Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, dean of the Faculty of Business Studies at the University of Dhaka, and Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb, president of the foundation and managing director of Salma Group, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the Multipurpose Hall of the Faculty of Business Studies at the university in Shahbagh, Dhaka recently. Photo: Citizens Bank

The Faculty of Business Studies of the University of Dhaka and Dabir-Sohani-Suraiya Foundation recently signed an agreement on scholarship award.

Prof Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, dean of the Faculty of Business Studies, and Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb, president of the foundation and managing director of Salma Group, inked the deal at the university's multipurpose hall.

Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, vice-chancellor of the University of Dhaka, attended the agreement signing ceremony as chief guest, said a press release.

Kamal handed over cheques to 10 meritorious and financially challenged students of the Faculty of Business Studies.

Among others, Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan, former managing director and CEO of Sonali Bank PLC and vice-president of the foundation, Arfan Ali, former president and managing director of Bank Asia Limited and vice-president of the foundation, and Air Commodore (retired) AKM Rafique Uddin, secretary of the foundation and executive director of Salma Group, were present.