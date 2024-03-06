DHL Express opens retail agent point in Rajshahi

Md Miarul Haque, managing director of DHL Express Bangladesh, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a retail agent point at Kumarpara, Ghoramara in Rajshahi recently. Photo: DHL Express Bangladesh

DHL Express, an international express service provider, has opened a new retail agent point at Kumarpara, Ghoramara in Rajshahi.

Md Miarul Haque, managing director of DHL Express Bangladesh, inaugurated the point, read a press release.

Speaking about the expansion, Haque emphasised the company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

"DHL Express is dedicated to enhancing the overall customer experience as a customer-centric organisation. The opening of the retail agent point in Rajshahi shows how we want to provide our customers with accessibility and convenience as they ship internationally," he said.

"We understand the importance of being present where our customers are, and the new agent point signifies our investment in the communities we serve," Haque added.

This outlet will enhance DHL Express's presence in Rajshahi and serve the needs of businesses and individuals in the area.

The new service point is equipped with trained employees, digital tools and security measures to assist customers with their shipping needs.

Rajshahi's growing economic significance and thriving business environment make it an attractive market.

With this new retail agent outlet, DHL Express aims to cater to the increasing demand for express shipping services, facilitate smoother logistics operations for businesses and individuals, and strengthen its presence in Bangladesh's northwest region.

Currently, there are 31 service points, and five service centres in the country.