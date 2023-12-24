Delta Life Insurance re-elected chairman

Delta Life Insurance Company Ltd has re-elected its chairman at the 260th meeting of its board of directors.

Hafiz Ahmed Mazumdar, a politician, businessman and social worker who has been involved in business for the last four decades, was re-elected.

As a social worker and educationist, he founded the "Hafiz Mazumder Education Trust" in 1985, which offers financial assistance for the construction of new schools and colleges and aims to improve the quality of education in Sylhet.

He is a lifetime member of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and Gulshan Club and also a member of Heart Foundation.

He served Pubali Bank PLC as chairman.