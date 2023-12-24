Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Sun Dec 24, 2023 09:50 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 09:52 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Delta Life Insurance re-elected chairman

Star Business Desk
Sun Dec 24, 2023 09:50 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 09:52 PM

Delta Life Insurance Company Ltd has re-elected its chairman at the 260th meeting of its board of directors.

Hafiz Ahmed Mazumdar, a politician, businessman and social worker who has been involved in business for the last four decades, was re-elected.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As a social worker and educationist, he founded the "Hafiz Mazumder Education Trust" in 1985, which offers financial assistance for the construction of new schools and colleges and aims to improve the quality of education in Sylhet.

He is a lifetime member of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and Gulshan Club and also a member of Heart Foundation.

He served Pubali Bank PLC as chairman.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পিএসসি, সরকারি কর্ম কমিশন, বাংলাদেশ পাবলিক সার্ভিস কমিশন,
|সরকারি চাকরি

৪৩তম বিসিএস: মন্ত্রণালয়ের চাহিদায় ৪০৪টি পদ বাড়ছে, ফল হতে পারে এ মাসেই

এবার ক্যাডার ও নন-ক্যাডার পদের ফলাফল একইসঙ্গে প্রকাশের সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে বিপিএসসি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন বর্জনকারীদের নেতৃত্বের গুণাবলীর অভাব রয়েছে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification