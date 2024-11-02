DBH Finance Q3 profit up 40%

DBH Finance PLC logged a 40 percent year-on-year increase in profits in the July-September quarter this year.

In the same period of the preceding year, the company had reported an 18 percent increase in profits, said a press release.

Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 1.68 in the third quarter this year, whereas it was Tk 1.20 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The EPS for the January to September period stood at Tk 3.73 whereas last year it was Tk 3.66 in the same period.

As of the end of September 2024, the DBH's loan disbursements increased by 18 percent from that in the previous year.

The financial results showcased the company's ability to execute plans efficiently, despite volatile macroeconomic conditions, said Nasimul Baten, managing director and CEO of the company.

"Our focus on customer-centricity, operational efficiency, and portfolio quality sets DBH Finance apart in a competitive landscape," he added.

The company achieved an 11.20 percent growth in core deposits from individual and corporate customers for the January to September 2024 period.

Its non-performing loan ratio of 0.98 percent remains well below the industry average, thanks to the company's risk management strategies, the press release added.

In terms of operational efficiency, DBH Finance secured a reduction in its cost-to-income ratio, which dropped from 30 percent to 27.8 percent, which is one of the lowest in the industry.