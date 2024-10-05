DBH Finance opens 16th branch in Barishal

Nasimul Baten, managing director and CEO of DBH Finance PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a branch of the non-bank financial institution at the Khan Faiz Shotaiyu Bhabon on Shahid Nazrul Islam Sarak in Barishal city recently. Photo: DBH Finance

DBH Finance PLC recently launched a branch at the Khan Faiz Shotaiyu Bhaban on Shahid Nazrul Islam Sarak in Barishal city, aiming to offer home loans and deposit services to the people living in the city and its adjacent areas.

This is the 16th branch of the non-bank financial institution (NBFI), according to a press release.

Nasimul Baten, managing director and CEO of the NBFI, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest.

With this new branch, DBH now has footprints across all divisions of Bangladesh.

DBH Finance PLC, formerly known as Delta BRAC Housing Finance Corporation Limited, obtained an AAA credit rating this year for the 19th consecutive year for its strong financial capacity.

The institution provides financing under conventional home loans, Shariah-compliant Islamic housing finance and mobilises deposits under conventional scheme and Mudaraba scheme.

DBH has set its aims to focus on affordable housing loans and sustainable green housing finance. The new branch opening in Barishal is aligned with that goal, the press release added.

Prominent developers of Barishal city and other high officials of the NBFI, among others, were also present.