Crown Cement declares 20% cash dividend

Mohammed Jahangir Alam, chairman of Crown Cement PLC, presides over the company’s 29th annual general meeting (AGM), which has held virtually today. The company has approved a 20 percent cash dividend for 2023. Photo: Crown Cement

Crown Cement PLC has approved a 20 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on June 30 this year.

The approval came at the company's 29th annual general meeting (AGM), which has held virtually today, the company said in a press release.

Mohammed Jahangir Alam, chairman of the cement company, presided over the meeting, where Md Alamgir Kabir, vice-chairman, Mollah Mohammad Majnu, managing director, Md Mizanur Rahman Mollah, additional managing director, Mohammed Almas Shimul, director, Prof M Abu Eusuf, independent director, and Masud Khan, chief adviser of the board of the company, were present.

Md Ashrafuzzaman and Md Abdul Ahad, sponsor shareholders, Mohammad Ahasan Ullah, chief financial officer, and Md Mozharul Islam, senior general manager and company secretary, along with other high officials of the company also joined the meeting.