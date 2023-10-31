CPDL signs MoU with UCB

Ziaul Hoque Khan, chief business officer of CPDL, and ATM Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing director of UCB, were present alongside other senior officials at the signing of an MoU. Photo: UCB

CA Property Development Limited (CPDL), a real estate firm of the country, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United Commercial Bank PLC at the UCB corporate head office in Dhaka.

Customers of CPDL will be able to avail UCB home loans at attractive rates while UCB home loan customers will get preferential benefits from CPDL in terms of apartment purchase, read a press release.

CPDL employees will also enjoy an exclusive corporate executive package (payroll banking solutions) from UCB.

Ziaul Hoque Khan, chief business officer of CBDL, and Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, SEVP & head of retail business division of UCB, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing director of the bank, Mohammad Shajedul Haque Mredha, FVP & head of national sales, and Eftikhar Uddin Chowdhury, general manager of CBDL, were present alongside other officials.