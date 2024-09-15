Construction work of Krishibid Sea Palace in Kuakata kicks off

Seraya Ali Al-Qahtani, ambassador of Qatar to Bangladesh, attends the inauguration of construction work of the Krishibid Sea Palace, the first five-star hotel launched by Krishibid Group, at the Sheraton Dhaka in the capital’s Banani today. Ali Afzal, managing director of Krishibid Group, was present. Photo: Krishibid Group

Krishibid Group inaugurated the construction work of 'Krishibid Sea Palace', the first five-star hotel in Kuakata, at an event at the Sheraton Dhaka in the capital's Banani today.

Initiated by Krishibid Properties Limited, a concern of Krishibid Group, the Kuakata hotel work will end in 2028. It will be operated under the five-star chain Retaj Hotels and Hospitality of Qatar.

Ambassador of Qatar to Bangladesh Seraya Ali Al-Qahtani inaugurated the construction of the hotel as the chief guest, said a press release.

Al-Qahtani emphasised the importance of economic relations between Bangladesh and Qatar and said, "An international standard five-star hotel like this in Kuakata will showcase Bangladesh's tourism industry on the global stage."

Justice Mohammad Abdur Rouf, former chief election commissioner of Bangladesh, highlighted the potential of the country's tourism industry and said, "Such high-standard establishments will create new employment opportunities in the tourism sector and play a significant role in the country's economic growth."

Ali Afzal, managing director of Krishibid Group, said, "We are proud that Krishibid Sea Palace will open a new horizon in Kuakata's tourism and hospitality sector. We are hopeful that it will become a popular destination for both domestic and international tourists."

Once the construction is completed, Krishibid Sea Palace is expected to provide world-class service and experiences to tourists in Kuakata, and it is anticipated that this hotel will significantly contribute to enhancing not just Kuakata, but the entire country's tourism industry, the press release added.

Guests were briefed on the hotel's share prices, project completion timeline, and the range of services and amenities it will offer.

It was announced that throughout September, there will be a 25 percent discount on shares of the hotel, and buyers will have the option to purchase shares with monthly instalments starting at Tk 5,250.