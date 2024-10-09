Concord Entertainment signs partnership deal with US-Bangla Airlines

Anup Kumar Sarker, chief marketing officer of Concord Group, and Md Shafiqul Islam, head of marketing and sales at US-Bangla Airlines, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement in the capital recently. Photo: Concord Group

Entertainment Industry giant Concord Entertainment Co Ltd, Bangladesh and leading airline service provider US-Bangla Airlines recently signed a yearlong strategic cooperation agreement to further enhance tourists' experience in the parks and properties.

Anup Kumar Sarker, chief marketing officer of Concord Group, and Md Shafiqul Islam, head of marketing and sales at the airline, penned the deal in the capital, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, Concord Entertainment will offer a range of discount facilities and also arrange special promotional activities for US Bangla customers in their theme parks and hotels.

The airline's customers will get a certain percentage discount at Concord Entertainment Company's parks and resorts round the year by showing their boarding passes at theme parks and resort ticket counters.

The collaboration will promote the integration of the amusement/theme park industry and aviation industry and reinforce both companies' commitment to growing in Bangladesh, reflecting their long-term dedication to the Bangladesh market, the press release added.

Uzzal Kumer Basak, deputy general manager for marketing of Concord Entertainment Company, Md Jamal Hossain, senior manager for marketing, and Nur Samin Yasar Shoupal, coordinator of US-Bangla Airlines, were also present.

Concord Entertainment Company operates two theme/amusement parks, the Fantasy Kingdom and Foy's Lake; two water parks, Water Kingdom and Sea World; two resorts, Resort Atlantis and Foy's Lake Resort; one go-kart track, Xtreme Racing, and one adventure park, Foy's Lake Basecamp. It has seen more than 2.5 million visitors to its parks every year.