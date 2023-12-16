Concord Architects strikes MoU with Eastern Bank

Anup Kumar Sarker, chief marketing officer and senior executive director of Concord Architects & Interior Decor Ltd, and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director, head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank Ltd, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding in Dhaka recently. Photo: Concord Group

Concord Architects & Interior Decor Ltd (CAIDL), a concern of Concord Group, and Eastern Bank PLC recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Anup Kumar Sarker, chief marketing officer and senior executive director of the CAIDL, and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director, head of retail and SME banking of the bank, inked the MoU in Dhaka, the company said in a press release.

Under this collaboration, the bank's clients will enjoy a 30 percent discount on interior design services provided by the CAIDL.

Additionally, customers availing of interior design services during the promotional period will be entitled to a complimentary 2-day and 1-night stay at Resort Atlantis in Dhaka or Foy's Lake Resort in Chattogram.

Among others, NM Balayet Hossain, deputy manager of the CAIDL, Md Limon Bhuiyan, assistant manager, Sonia Sultana, executive, Farzana Qader, senior manager of the bank, and SK Asif Shoumo, associate manager, were also present.