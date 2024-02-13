Concord Architects, LankaBangla strike MoU on services

Anup Kumar Sarkar, chief marketing officer of Concord Group, and Khurshed Alam, head of retail business of the non-bank financial institution, pose for photographs while signing a memorandum of understanding in Dhaka recently. Photo: Concord Group

Concord Architects and Interior Décor, a concern of Concord Group, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with LankaBangla Finance.

Anup Kumar Sarkar, chief marketing officer of Concord Group, and Khurshed Alam, head of retail business of the non-bank financial institution, inked the MoU in Dhaka, read a press release.

According to the MoU, the clients of the NBFI can enjoy up to 20 percent discount on the services provided by Concord Architects.

If the client avails any services from Concord Architects, they will be entitled to additional discounts on Resort Atlantis at Ashulia, Foy's Lake Resort in Chattogram, and other services of Concord Entertainment Company.

Among others, Md Nazmul Islam, manager, sales and marketing of Concord Architects, Md Toufiquer Rahman, head of cards (acting) of the NBFI, and Mohammad Abdul Jalil Khan, senior manager card business, were also present.