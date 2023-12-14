CoLoCity Ltd marks 15 years of establishment

CoLoCity Ltd, a data centre formed in 2008, has hit the milestone of 15 years in operation.

It is recognised as a tier-3 standard facility and certified by ISO 9001:2015 and IEC 27001:2013, according to a press release.

The data centre's services help customers secure data with the highest level of security and operational reliability by using multiple internet lines and NTTN (Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network).

The centre boasts uninterrupted power supply facilities, necessary servers, cooling systems, network systems, primary, secondary and backup power management.

"We believe Bangladeshi talents can build the best-in-class digital solution that will help the country and business to grow, facilitating enterprises and startups to help deliver best experience," said Emaad Ispahani, managing director and founder of CoLoCity Ltd.

Emaad Ispahani also outlined that they are planning to set up more data centres outside Dhaka as they are helping business organisations in digital transformation through "CoLoCity.Cloud", a hybrid cloud solution powered by Dell EMC Integrated System and Microsoft Azure Stack Hub.

Al Fuad, chief marketing officer of CoLoCity Ltd, highlighted their partnerships with more than 60 domestic and foreign organisations, including financial institutes, banks and insurance companies.