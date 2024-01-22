Coca-Cola appoints first Bangladeshi woman as managing director for Bangladesh

Coca-Cola has named Ju-un Nahar Choudhury as the new managing director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh Ltd.

She is the first Bangladeshi as well as the first woman to hold the post. She replaced Ta Duy Tung, who was appointed in 2021.

Choudhury started her career with Unilever as a management trainee in marketing, working in various roles. She led a team that won a Guinness world record for the nationwide "Lifebuoy handwashing washing campaign", according to a press release.

Her other roles include positions with Rickett Benckiser, Danone Indonesia, and Apex.

"I am humbled to lead Bangladesh on this Coca-Cola journey and I am committed to steering our brands and franchise operations to new heights," Choudhury said in the press release.