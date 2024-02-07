Cityscape International partners with Asiatic Mindshare

Nahid Sarwar, managing director of Cityscape International, and Tusnuva Ahmed Tina, managing partner of Asiatic Mindshare, ink an agreement at Cityscape Lifestyle Tower in Dhaka recently. Photo: Asiatic Mindshare

Cityscape International, a construction company, recently signed an agreement with Asiatic Mindshare, a media agency.

Nahid Sarwar, managing director of the construction company, and Tusnuva Ahmed Tina, managing partner of the media agency, inked the deal at the Cityscape Lifestyle Tower in Dhaka, read a press release.

Cityscape has been working to enrich the lives of Bangladeshi people with modern and contemporary lifestyle solutions that keep up with the global trends.

On the other hand, Asiatic Mindshare has held a place as one of the top media agencies in Bangladesh for quite a long time.

Both parties expressed great confidence and optimism regarding the collaboration.

Mustafa Moin Sarwar, director of the construction company, Umme Habiba Poonam, assistant manager, and Shabab Sabbir, assistant director for digital at the media agency, Mohammad Arif, assistant director for planning, Shams Rubayetur Rahman, head of account management, Rafayet Sikder Razot, assistant director for brand communication, and Nayeema Akbar, deputy head of client service, were also present.