Chevron sponsors 7th Rotaplast Mission to Sylhet

Muhammad Imrul Kabir, corporate affairs director of Chevron Bangladesh, and Kenneth Jacob Funk, mission director of Rotaplast, pose for photographs with participants of the 7th Rotaplast Mission to Sylhet, Bangladesh held in Sylhet recently. Photo: Chevron Bangladesh

The 7th Rotaplast Mission to Sylhet, Bangladesh concluded in Sylhet recently.

Chevron Bangladesh, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Jalalabad and Sylhet Women's Medical College Hospital (SWMCH), sponsored the 10-day mission, read a press release.

As part of the mission, 69 patients, mostly children living near the Chevron Bangladesh-operated Jalalabad gas-plant, received free, life-changing reconstructive surgeries to correct cleft lips, cleft palates, and other facial anomalies and burns.

Over 29 volunteers from six countries took part in the mission. The team included reconstructive plastic surgeons, anesthesiologists, pediatricians, speech pathologists, orthodontists and nurses.

Muhammad Imrul Kabir, corporate affairs director of Chevron Bangladesh, said: "These reconstructive surgeries truly change lives for the better, providing patients with an opportunity to lead normal lives and reach their full potential."

"At Chevron Bangladesh, we are proud to support this life-changing programme through our social investment initiatives. Health, education and economic development are the core areas of focus for our social investment programmes."

Kenneth Jacob Funk, mission director of Rotaplast, said: "I would like to thank the real heroes: the parents who brought their children and entrusted their precious gifts to the Rotaplast team."

Among others, Abu Ahmed Siddique, divisional commissioner of Sylhet, Monzurul Hoque Choudhury, coordinator of Rotaplast mission, Monjur Al Baset, president of the Rotary Club of Jalalabad, Prof Fazlur Rahim Kaiser, principal of SWMCH, Brig Gen GM Monirul Islam, director, and Prof Oyes Ahmed Chowdhury, managing director of Holy City Holdings, were also present.