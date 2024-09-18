Cargo vessel owners’ assoc gets new office bearers

Sayeed Ahmed and Mehboob Kabir have been elected president and general secretary, respectively, of the Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners' Association.

The election was held during a meeting of the executive committee of the organisation at its head office in the capital's Kakrail recently, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by 20 of total 25 executive committee members.

There were no other changes in the organisation.

Md Iqbal Hossain, immediate past president of the association, called a meeting of the executive committee to resolve the ongoing impasse following the August 5 political changeover.

Hossain, earlier, resigned from the post.

Since Md Nurul Haq, general secretary of the organisation, was not present in the meeting, his position became vacant as executive committee members brought no confidence in him, the press release.