Cactus Materials offers tech-based solutions for CETP

Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority, and Chris Grune, director of strategy and government relationship at Cactus Materials in US, pose for photographs after holding a meeting at the former’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Cactus Materials

Cactus Materials, a US-based developer of proprietary nanotechnology-based solutions for long-lasting antimicrobial and antifouling properties of water, expressed interest in providing the technology for the Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) and desalination project at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Mirsarai.

Chris Grune, director of strategy and government relationship at Cactus Materials, expressed their interest during a meeting with Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority, at the latter's office in Dhaka recently, read a press release.

Among others, Nazrul Islam, deputy project director, Mahid-Al-Hasan, assistant project director, and Sohel Parvez of SB Global, a local partner of Cactus Materials, were also present.