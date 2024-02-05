BUILD appoints FBCCI president as new chairperson

Organisation News
Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), has been appointed as chairperson of the Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD).

A board meeting took place at the conference room of the private-sector think-tank in Motijheel on February 4 regarding the appointment, according to a press release.

Alam, also a former president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will serve as the chairperson of the BUILD for 2024-25. He succeeded Nihad Kabir.

