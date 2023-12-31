BSRM Steels declares 25% cash dividend

Alihussain Akberali, chairman of BSRM Steels Ltd, presides over the company’s 21st annual general meeting, which was held virtually recently. Photo: BSRM Steels

BSRM Steels Ltd recently declared a 25 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on June 30 this year.

Approval was given at the company's 21st annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually recently, the steel manufacturing company said in a press release.

Alihussain Akberali, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting, where the audited accounts for the financial year 2022-23, along with the report of the board of directors, were also approved by the shareholders.

Aameir Alihussain, managing director, Zohair Taherali, finance director, and SM Nurul Karim, chief financial officer, alongside a large number of shareholders, joined the event.