BSRM declares 25% cash dividend

Alihussain Akberali, chairman of Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills Ltd (BSRM, presides over the company’s 61st annual general meeting (AGM), which has been held virtually yesterday. The meeting has approved a 25 percent cash dividend for the year 2023-24. Photo: BSRM

Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills Ltd (BSRM) has declared a 25 percent cash dividend for the year 2023-24.

The approval has been given at the company's 61st annual general meeting (AGM), which has been held virtually today, the company said in a press release.

Alihussain Akberali, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting.

In the welcome speech, the chairman highlighted the various aspects of the company and discussed the present economic scenario and its impact on trade and commerce.

Shareholders approved audited accounts along with the report of the board of directors of the company in the meeting.

Aameir Alihussain, managing director, Zohair Taherali, finance director, Sabeen Aameir, director, Mohammad Saif Uddin, independent scrutiniser, and Md Omar Faruq, chief financial officer, along with a large number of shareholders joined the event.