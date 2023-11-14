BSMA gets new president, secretary general

Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Tue Nov 14, 2023 09:25 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 14, 2023 09:30 PM

Muhammad Shahidullah, immediate past secretary general of the Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association, greets Mohammad Jahangir Alam and Suman Chowdhury, newly elected president and secretary general of the association, with a bouquet at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital recently. Photo: Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association

Mohammad Jahangir Alam, chairman of GPH Group, has been elected as president of the Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association (BSMA) while Suman Chowdhury, chairman of RRM Group, was elected as secretary general for the next two years (2023-25).

The election commissioner announced their names at the BSMA's 11th annual general meeting, held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka recently, read a press release.

Alam and Chowdhury will take charge from Manwar Hossain and Muhammad Shahidullah respectively.

Muhammad Shahidullah was elected as senior vice-president, while Md Abdus Salam, Md Abul Kalam and Maruf Mohsin were elected as vice-presidents.

Ashraf Siddiqui and Soumitra Mutsuddi were appointed as joint secretaries and Shahriar Jahan as director of international affairs for the next two years.

