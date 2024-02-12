Bright Ceramics holds business meet

MA Rahim, vice-chairman of DBL Group, poses for photographs with participants of a “Business Meet” organised by Bright Ceramics, a subsidiary of the group, at Dhaka Club today. Photo: Bright Ceramics

Bright Ceramics, a subsidiary of DBL Group, has organised a "Business Meet", titled "First Step Towards Success", at Dhaka Club today.

MA Rahim, vice-chairman of DBL Group, attended the event as chief guest, read a press release.

Rahim said they have been working for the nation's socio-economic development since inception.

"Bright Ceramics is another such initiative. I believe Bright Ceramics' innovative and versatile style, quality, advanced technology, and reliable performance will quickly gain people's trust," he said.

Since 2023, Bright Ceramics has been producing and marketing exterior and modern design premium quality ceramic tiles.

Among others, Mohammad Bayezid Bashar, head of operations of the ceramics company, alongside other top executives of the group were also present.