BRAC Bank to sell Pragati Life Insurance’s products

Pragati Life Insurance recently signed a bancassurance agreement with BRAC Bank, enabling the latter's customers to conveniently purchase the insurer's diverse range of insurance products.

Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of the insurer, and Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of the bank, inked the deal at the latter's head office in Dhaka, the insurer said in a press release.

Under the agreement, the bank will sell Pragati's insurance products, including health insurance, education insurance, and life insurance through its extensive network of branches.

Md Jalalul Azim, managing director and CEO of Pragati Life, said: "Through this bancassurance agreement, BRAC Bank's customers will now have the opportunity to easily access our insurance products, ensuring their financial well-being and preparing them for life's uncertainties," said Azim.