BMCCI gets new president

Shabbir A Khan, chief executive officer of Khan & Deen Traders, has been elected as president of the Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) for a two-year term (2024-2025).

Associated with pharma, chemical, fast-moving consumer goods and food industries, Khan has been serving as senior vice-president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) and president of the Bangladesh Indenting Agents' Association (BIAA).

Khan will replace Syed Almas Kabir, who was president for the term of 2022-23.

Md Motaher Hoshan Khan, director of Bengal Technological Corporation Ltd, has been re-elected as secretary general of the chamber, while Md Anwar Shahid, managing director of Shimex International Ltd, was elected as senior vice-president, read a press release.

The election commission has announced the result in the chamber's 22nd annual general meeting at the Sheraton Dhaka in Banani today.

M Riyaaz Rasheed, chief financial officer of Robi Axiata Ltd, and Mahbubul Alam, director and chief operating officer of Quasem Food Products Ltd, were elected as vice-presidents respectively.

Rubaiyat Ahsan, managing director of Alliant Ltd, and Sifat Ahmed Chaudhuri, director of Wingspeed Propellers Ltd, were elected as joint secretary generals while Shahriar Taha, managing director of Remex Corporation Ltd, was elected as treasurer for the same period.

The other elected directors are Mahbub Alam Shah, executive director of SMH New Generation Apparels, Syed A Habib, chairman of iPeople, Kazi Shah Muzakker Ahmadul Hoque, managing director of Infra Construction & Engineering, Md Akther Parvez Chowdhury, managing director of PHP Stocks & Securities, Wafi Shafique Menhaz Khan, chief executive officer of Green Delta Securities, Sumaiya Noor Chowdhury, director of KN-Harbour Consortium, M Mahmudur Rashid, managing director of Grasshopper Corporation, and SM Ziaul Hoque, chief executive of Chartered Life Insurance Company.