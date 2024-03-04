bKash users can now pay through Visa card

bKash has introduced a direct payment service with Visa debit or credit cards issued by any commercial bank in Bangladesh.

Currently, there are 45 commercial banks connected to the bKash network.

The service has created the opportunity to facilitate seamless payments from bKash customers at around 600,000 merchant shops across the country.

This service will further strengthen cashless digital transactions and aid in meeting the goals of a smart economy.

As many stores or small businesses do not have Point of Sales (POS) machines and cannot accept digital payments through card, many customers cannot make transactions with debit or credit cards even if they want to.

However, bKash's merchant services are often available in these small shops as well as in superstores and restaurants, allowing 75 million customers of bKash to make safe cashless transactions.

These customers can now easily use their Visa debit or credit cards to pay through the bKash app, making the digital transaction experience easier and more convenient.

At the same time, small merchants can also accept Visa card payments through bKash QR without installing costly POS machines.

To avail this service, users need to go to the payment option from the bKash app and type the merchant number or scan the QR code. The users will then select the saved Visa credit or debit card to proceed.

Once selected, users can complete the payment by providing the OTP shared via SMS or email.

If the card hasn't been saved yet, then customers need to select Visa card from the payment option and input card number, expiry date, name and CVV/CVC/CVN number from behind the card.

Complete the process by providing the OTP shared via SMS or email. After completing the process save the card by clicking the 'save the card for future payment' button.