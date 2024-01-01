bKash gets NRB Day Award 2023

Maj Gen (retd) Sheikh Md Monirul Islam, chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash, receives a crest from AK Abdul Momen, minister for foreign affairs, at a city hotel recently. Photo: bKash

bKash has been honoured with the "NRB Day Award 2023" in the financial services sector for its contribution to ensuring easy, safe and time-saving digital transactions for everyone.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen handed over a crest to Maj Gen (retd) Sheikh Md Monirul Islam, chief external and corporate affairs officer of the mobile financial services provider, at a city hotel recently, read a press release.

Scholars Bangladesh Foundation and Centre for NRB Foundation, a platform for the Bangladeshis worldwide, organised the awards ceremony, marking "NRB Day" on December 30.

The foundation also awarded seven entrepreneurs and enterprises who returned from abroad and contributed to various sectors, including education, health, industry, technology, financial services, agriculture and culture.

Iwama Kiminori, Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh, Atiur Rahman, professor emeritus of the University of Dhaka, ME Chowdhury Shamim, founder and president of Scholars Bangladesh Foundation and Centre for NRB Foundation, were among those present.