bKash gets Dhaka Wasa’s ‘Bill Collection Award’ for FY2022-23

Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash, receives a certificate and a crest from Md Tazul Islam, minister for local government, rural development and co-operatives, at the Dhaka Wasa’s “Bill Collection Award” at a hotel in the capital recently. Photo: bKash

Mobile financial service (MFS) provider bKash has been honoured with the "Bill Collection Award" by Dhaka Wasa for contributing the most to Dhaka Wasa's bill collection in fiscal year 2022-23.

Md Tazul Islam, minister for local government, rural development and co-operatives, handed over a letter of honour and a crest to Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of the MFS provider, at a hotel in the capital recently, the bank said in a press release.

"Due to the inclusion of services like bKash, customers' bills are now being deposited to Wasa treasury within 24 hours, whereas it previously used to take days. On the other hand, customers have also gained confidence in digital modes of bill payment," Quadir said.

"By maintaining customer trust, ensuring the safety of their money and complying with all the rules and regulations, we will keep working to ensure and incorporate all the necessary innovations," he added.

Customers in Dhaka paid water bills amounting to Tk 222 crore through bKash in FY 2022-23.

Customers can pay most bills, including electricity, gas, internet, telephone, and TV bills alongside government fees, through bKash.

Among others, Muhammad Ibrahim, secretary of local government division, Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of finance division, Sujit Kumar Bala, chairman of Dhaka Wasa Board, and Taqsem A Khan, managing director and CEO at Dhaka Wasa, were also present.