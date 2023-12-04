bKash clinches Mastercard Excellence Awards

Mahfuz Sadique, chief communications officer of bKash, and Adnan Kabir Rocky, head of banking partnership and operations, receive an award from Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, in the 5th edition of “Mastercard Excellence Awards” held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital recently. Photo: bKash

bKash has won an award at the "Mastercard Excellence Awards" for its contribution to improving the living standard of people and the economy through the innovative "Add Money" service.

The mobile financial services (MFS) provider clinched the award in the category of "Excellence in Mastercard Digital Business" in the 5th edition of "Mastercard Excellence Awards", bKash said in a press release.

Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, handed over an award to Mahfuz Sadique, chief communications officer of the MFS provider, and Adnan Kabir Rocky, head of banking partnership and operations, at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital recently.

The awards were given in 17 categories on the basis of contributions to financial transactions in FY2022-23.

By using this service, customers can add money from their cards to bKash from anywhere as per their need.

Helen LaFave, charge d'affaires of the US embassy in Dhaka, Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director of the Payment Systems Department (PSD) of the Bangladesh Bank, Md Motasem Billah, director of the PSD, Md Sarwar Hossain, director of the Foreign Exchange Policy Department, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, were also present.