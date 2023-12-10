bKash becomes highest VAT payer in service sector

Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash, receives a letter of honour and a crest from Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), at a programme held in the NBR building in Dhaka today. Photo: bKash

bKash has been honoured by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as the highest Value Added TAX (VAT) payer in the service sector at the national level for the second time in a row for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of the mobile financial services (MFS) provider, received a letter of honour and a crest from Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the NBR, at a programme held at the NBR building in Dhaka today.

"We are humbled to have been recognised as the country's top VAT collector in the services sector for the second consecutive year," Quadir said.

"As the largest mobile financial service provider in the country, we will continue to operate regulated financial services for the betterment of Bangladesh."

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the ministry of commerce, Md Sahidul Islam, member of VAT audit and intelligence of the NBR, and Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, were present.

NBR observes December 10 as "National VAT Day" every year, honouring the highest VAT payers.

As in previous years, NBR honoured nine top VAT payers at the national level in three categories -- Production, Business, and Service.

Organisations that have an Electronic Business Identification Number (eBIN), provide VAT slips to consumers, and pay VAT to the national exchequer are eligible for the honour.

Among others, Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, chief financial officer of the MFS provider, was also present.