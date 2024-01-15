Biman title sponsor of Feb 8 tourism fair

Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of the Bangladesh Monitor, and Mohammed Salahuddin, acting director of marketing and sales at Biman Bangladesh Airlines, pose for photographs while signing a memorandum of understanding at the airline’s Balaka office in Dhaka today. Photo: Bangladesh Monitor

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has become the title sponsor of the 19th edition of an upcoming international tourism fair styled "Biman-Dhaka Travel Mart 2024".

Organised by travel and tourism publication The Bangladesh Monitor, the fair will be held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka from February 8.

The three-day fair will end on February 10, said a press release.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of The Bangladesh Monitor, and Mohammed Salahuddin, acting director of marketing and sales at the national carrier, signed a memorandum of understanding to this effect at the airline's Balaka head office yesterday.

"We are thankful to Biman management for the partnership. I sincerely hope that their active participation this time would greatly help in generating bigger sales output and strengthening Biman's brand image," said Alam.

Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO of the national carrier, was present.

Around 70 organisations from home and abroad will showcase their tourism products and services in the upcoming fair in 100 stalls and pavilions. The participating companies will offer special packages during the three-day fair.

Tahera Khondoker, general manager for public relation of the airline, Md Al Masud Khan, manager for public relation, and Farhad Kamal, managing editor of The Bangladesh Monitor, were also present.