Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd (BIFPCL) has appointed Sangeeta Kaushik as its managing director.

Kaushik was working as an executive director (business development, international business development and consultancy) at NTPC Ltd, India prior to joining BIFPCL,

She joined NTPC in 1986, said a press release.

Born in India, she is a graduate of the Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology.