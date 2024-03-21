Bidya Sinha Mim becomes bKash’s brand endorser

Mir Nawbut Ali, chief marketing officer of bKash, greets model-turned-film actress Bidya Sinha Mim with a bouquet at the former’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: bKash

Model and film actress Bidya Sinha Mim has become a brand endorser of bKash, the largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider in Bangladesh.

The actress signed a brand endorsement agreement with bKash to this end at the former's head office in Dhaka today, said a press release.

On her new journey with bKash, Mim said, "Bangladesh is on a journey of becoming cashless. In this journey, bKash is playing a pivotal role by providing various cashless transaction services. Now, people can make all kinds of daily transactions through bKash."

"I have joined the bKash family to encourage people countrywide to do more digital transactions. I am delighted by the opportunity to be a part of this great initiative of making Bangladesh cashless," she added.

As brand endorser, Mim will appear in various campaigns and activities to promote and create awareness on bKash's products and services as well as its core values to the common people, especially young generations to digital transactions.

Among others, Mir Nawbut Ali, chief marketing officer of bKash, and Mohammad Rashedul Alam, executive vice-president and head of the department of supply chain and procurement, were also present.