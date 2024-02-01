BICM gets new executive president

The Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market has appointed Mohammad Tareq as its executive president.

Tareq submitted his joining letter to Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, to complete his joining formalities, said a press release.

He was a director of the Central Counterparty Bangladesh Ltd (CCBL) and the Capital Market Stabilisation Fund (CMSF).

He was also a professor of the accounting and information systems department of the University of Dhaka.