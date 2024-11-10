BIAC arranges training on workplace conflict resolution

Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali, vice-chairman of Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre, poses for photographs with participants of a training programme, titled “Workplace Conflict Resolution: Strategies, Practical Tools, and the Role of BIAC Rules and ADR” on its office premises in the capital recently. Photo: BIAC

The Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) recently arranged a training programme on "Workplace Conflict Resolution: Strategies, Practical Tools, and the Role of BIAC Rules and ADR" on its office premises in the capital.

A total of 33 participants, representing a diverse group of professionals, including managers, human resources professionals, credit risk management officers, customer relations managers from banks, advocates and government officials, attended the training programme, according to a press release.

The programme was designed to enhance workplace harmony and enhance productivity by promoting various conflict resolution strategies, including alternative dispute resolution (ADR) techniques.

Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali, vice-chairman of BIAC, attended the closing ceremony of the two-day programme and distributed certificates to participants.

He encouraged participants to apply the knowledge and skills they had acquired to foster a more harmonious and productive work environment within their respective organisations.

The training emphasised the role of ADR in fostering positive work environments and providing professionals with the essential skills to handle conflicts efficiently and collaboratively.

Jahrat Adib Chowdhury and Tahniyat Ahmed Karim conducted the sessions as trainers and shared their wealth of knowledge and practical experience.

The training was structured into two comprehensive modules, the first of which focused on applying ADR techniques to address workplace disputes. The second explored various types of workplace conflicts, their root causes, and the most effective resolution strategies.

Participants engaged in real-life case studies and interactive problem-solving exercises, gaining valuable hands-on experience in applying these strategies to real-world situations.