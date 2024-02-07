BHBFC launches activities at integrated office building in Manikganj

Md Abdul Mannan, managing director of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation, inaugurates its home loan service activities at an integrated government office building in Manikganj today. Photo: BHBFC

The Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) has launched its home loan service activities at an integrated government office building in Manikganj today.

Md Abdul Mannan, managing director of the corporation, inaugurated the opening of its activities at the new office building, read a press release.

The government is implementing an integrated government office building project with the aim to deliver all important government services at the district level from the same building.

Under this project, BHBFC got was allotted office space in the newly-constructed building.

Among others, Arun Kumar Chowdhury, deputy managing director of BHBFC, Md Khairul Islam, general manager, and other senior officials were also present.