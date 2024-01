Md Abdul Jabbar, senior vice-president of the Bangladesh Economic Zone Investors Association, attends the 1st extraordinary general meeting of the association at Hotel Ascott the Residence Dhaka today. Photo: DBL Group

Bangladesh Economic Zone Investors Association (BEZIA) has organised the association's 1st extraordinary general meeting (EGM) at Ascott the Residence Dhaka hotel in the capital today.

Md Abdul Jabbar, senior vice-president of the BEZIA, presided over the EGM, the association said in a press release.

Other senior leaders of the association were also present.